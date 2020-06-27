From one small inn, Clarene Law built a thriving hotel business

Schilling said she is a highly respected woman whose words and actions were and are always in “sync.”

“She is a very truthful, giving person,” Schilling said.

Bruce Hinchey of Casper, a former speaker in the Wyoming House of Representatives, said Law always did her homework and was passionate about issues she was interested in, whether as chairman of the House Travel, Recreation and Wildlife Committee or as a member of the Wyoming Business Council.

Law was the first president of the Wyoming Lodging and Restaurant Association.

“She’s the most inspirational woman I’ve ever met,” said Lynn Birleffi of Cheyenne, the former association director.

Law, she said, is a great businesswoman who has contributed much for her community and the hospitality industry.

“She also has been wonderful to her employees,” Birleffi said. “She’s always given back and helped other people coming into the industry.”

Law was “self-made,” said Jayne Mockler of Cheyenne, a former legislator who served on Law’s committee.

She said Law once told her how she and her husband, Creed, bought a hotel in Worland, put wheels under it and moved it to Jackson.