Frontier Days concert lineup revealed

Brooks & Dunn, Jason Aldean and Kid Rock are among the headliners for this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days.

The event, which routinely draws top entertainers to Cheyenne for what's billed as the biggest rodeo in the world, revealed its lineup in an announcement Thursday. It features many country acts, but also rock and hip hop.

“We are excited to share this lineup for 2022 tonight,” Contract Acts Chairman Scott Lewis said in a statement. “We worked hard to put the full lineup together so that fans would know who is coming each night.”

The Frontier Days entertainment lineup includes:

July 22: Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett;

July 23: Dierks Bentley with Chancey Williams;

July 24: Parker McCollum with Ian Munsick & Brett Kissel;

July 25-26: Professional Bull Riders – Team Series;

July 27: Kid Rock with Night Ranger;

July 28: Koe Wetzel, Jelly Roll and Nelly;

July 29: Sam Hunt with Russell Dickerson;

July 30: Brooks & Dunn with Elvie Shane.

The rodeo itself runs from July 23-31.

Concert tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on March 16. They'll only be available online that day at www.cfdrodeo.com. In person and phone ticket sales will be available starting at 9 a.m. on March 17.

Tickets range from $54 to $105, with rooftop starting at $175.

Billed as the "Daddy of 'em all," Frontier Days has attracted nearly 200,000 visitors some years. The event got its start in 1897.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0