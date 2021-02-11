Frontier Days loses $3 million in cancellation

Hirsig added the rodeo will still have a small amount of savings heading into the event this year, though it is likely to dwindle due to ongoing maintenance costs at Frontier Park, as well as to pay for the rodeo’s 16 staff members.

“Let me put it this way: If we don’t have a show this year, Cheyenne Frontier Days will probably have to reorganize everything it does,” Hirsig said. “(But) things are looking good in our county right now – people are getting vaccinated, everything’s moving the right way – so I think we’ll have a show.”

Of course, the cancellation’s effects extended well beyond CFD’s own coffers. The “world’s largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration” generates roughly $27 million in local economic activity each year, according to recent impact studies. Without CFD last year, local tourism officials organized other events, such as Cheyenne Days, Legendary Nights and the Hell on Wheels rodeo series, aiming to offset some of the hit from the cancellation. However, those efforts could only do so much.