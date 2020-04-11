Frosty-colored elk, white-chested eagles examples of genetic abnormality

White bighorn sheep were tracked down by Vernon Bleich in several states, including Wyoming, North Dakota and Idaho. He recorded his findings in a 2017 bulletin written for the Southern California Academy of Sciences.

Kayhan Ostovar, a biology and environmental science professor at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, said he has seen leucism in a couple of sandhill cranes that he originally mistook for whooping cranes, as well as in a chickadee.

Not safe

Although it is interesting for humans to see animals with unusual coloration, it’s not a great trait for the creature. Being white or partially white makes them easier for predators to see. It also may be harder for an oddly colored animal to find a mate, especially in birds where plumage color can be so important to some species. Also, dark feathers are more hardy than white ones.

Being an unusually colored creature can also make them a target for human hunters. Murphy noted the blue bears of Alaska, called glacier bears, are a prized trophy that can bring guides a bonus paycheck. The black bears have a silvery blue or gray coat.

Likewise, black bears along the coast of British Columbia, known as spirit bears or Kermode bears, have a white coat.