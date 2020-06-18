Full slate of activities scheduled for Wyoming State Fair

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DOUGLAS — Get ready for the midway, carnival games, rides, vendors, corn dogs and cotton candy as the Wyoming State Fair is set to be one of the best ever.

“We are very excited for fair this year,” state fair Director Courtny Conkle said. “We have been working since last fall on improving the grounds, bringing in vendors and events and making sure that Wyoming State Fair 2020 will be one of the best.”

Last fall Conkle and her team, with the support of the state fair board, worked on a new logo and branding for the state fair.

“We are excited to work with our new marketing firm from Casper,” Conkle said. “It’s been such a collaborative effort and I’m very proud of our new brand.”

Conkle has also been working on developing a new digital infrastructure which will bring the fair to the 21st century.

“Our website, which was launched last Friday, has been redesigned, we have a new e-newsletter, posters, brochures and other marketing and promotion items,” Conkle said. “This will help streamline all of our ticket sales, events, contact tracing and marketing materials for each structure on the property.”