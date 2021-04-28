Fund created for families of men killed in Shoshoni rail car explosion

Fund created for families of men killed in Shoshoni explosion

A fund has been created to support the victims of a rail car explosion in Shoshoni last week, town officials announced Wednesday.

Two men, ages 18 and 28, died on April 22 after an explosion in a railcar tanker at Wasatch Railcar Repair.

Shoshoni Chief of Police Chris Konija, the town of Shoshoni and the nonprofit Riverton Depot Foundation jointly created the Wasatch Victims Benefit Fund to “help alleviate the financial hardships and sudden loss of income during this time of extreme grief and sorrow encountered by the families directly impacted,” a release from the town said Wednesday.

The fund is intended to provide financial support to the victims’ families.

According to the release, donations can be made directly to the Riverton Depot Foundation, c/o Wasatch Victims Benefit Fund, 205 S. Broadway Ave., Riverton, WY 82501.

Those wishing to donate can also give money to the fund’s bank account at Central Bank and Trust or online via a GoFundMe campaign named “Wasatch Victims Benefit Fund.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.