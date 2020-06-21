Funeral homes work to bring people together despite coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

POWELL — Like many businesses operating during the pandemic, funeral homes provided services while keeping customers safe. Being in the business of bringing people together to grieve, the need to also maintain social distancing presented some unique challenges.

“People come to funerals. They enjoy that embrace. They enjoy that satisfaction of being together,” said Syd Thompson, owner of Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

With the threat of COVID-19, they had to find a way to bring people together — while also keeping them apart.

Wyoming’s public health orders didn’t close down funeral homes — and as of last Monday, they are exempt from the state’s limits on indoor gatherings — but they were initially subject to a 10-person limit.

Thompson Funeral Home took steps, such as restricting the number of people who entered the facility at any one time during viewings. They provided hand sanitizer and wiped down everything after families left. Otherwise, they left it up to individuals to take further steps, such as wearing masks.

“We assume people will be responsible for themselves. That’s one of the beauties of living in Powell,” said Syd Thompson.