Future of two Hot Springs Park concessionaires unclear
View Comments

Future of two Hot Springs Park concessionaires unclear

{{featured_button_text}}
Hot Springs

People walk along the boardwalk in 2018 as steam rises from the mineral springs at Hot Springs State Park in Thermopolis. The future of two concessionaires in the park is still unclear.

 File, Star-Tribune

WORLAND (WNE) — The future of two key concession contracts at Hot Springs State Park remains unclear.

Last November, Wyoming State Parks issued Requests for Proposals to operate Days Inn and Star Plunge for a minimum five-year period, and perform close to $3 million of critical deferred maintenance at these facilities. The work would need to be done by the end of 2022.

Wyoming State Parks’ estimate of what it will cost to bring Days Inn’s critical deferred maintenance up to date comes to almost $1.3 million. For Star Plunge it is nearly $1.4 million.

Days Inn is currently owned by the Wyndham chain of hotels. Star Plunge is owned by Roland Luehne of Thermopolis, and has been owned by the Luehne family since 1975.

The State of Wyoming’s arrangements with Days Inn and Star Plunge are currently on a month-to-month basis, based on the terms of long-expired contracts. Last year, the Wyoming State Legislature passed Senate File 166, which requires for-profit business concessions in Wyoming State Parks to sign contracts or leases with a minimum term of five years.

View Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News