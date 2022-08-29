Gaga Ball trending in Powell; Eagle Scout candidate builds arena for family friendly sport

POWELL — There have been many obstacles that Drew Valdez has faced on the way to advancement to Eagle Scout. COVID-19, supply chain issues, inflation and a little self-doubt all stood between him and his required service project.

But he had a dream, and on Aug. 23 he saw it come true, including winning the first organized game of Gaga Ball in Powell’s Homesteader Park.

Dozens of excited scouts and spectators came to the park, many of them without a clue about Gaga Ball.

But after a short ribbon-cutting ceremony, Valdez explained the game and within minutes he stood victorious in the gladiator-style hexagon, ready for more fun. Fun is the key word here.

“It’s family friendly. And there’s lots of competition in it, too,” Valdez said.

Gaga Ball is a variant of dodgeball played in a Gaga “pit.” The game combines dodging, striking, running and jumping, with the objective of being the last person standing. Players hit the ball at each other with their hands and are eliminated if the ball strikes them on or below the knee.

Once out, you can return to the game if you catch a wayward ball leaving the hexagon, so you’re never really out of the game until only one player remains.

Valdez was introduced to the game in 2016. But it wasn’t until four years later when he was searching for a project when he was reintroduced to the game at Boy Scout camp.

At the same time, the cost of supplies for the project went up dramatically as pandemic lockdowns persisted. With a price tag of over $1,000 for materials, Valdez doubted he could raise enough money.

Powell businesses and contributors came through in a big way. Almost everyone he contacted was willing to make a donation.

Aldrich Home Center donated nearly half of the funds to get the project off the ground. Valdez said he had a “guy on the inside” at Aldrich’s. Troop 26 Scoutmaster Donnie Peterson is a salesperson at the business.

Valdez still needed to appear in front of the city council, seek approval from Parks Department director Tim Miller and learn about the permit process with city building official Ben Hubbard.

It took more than six months of work before he was finally able to get all the materials delivered to the site, just west of the playground at the festive park.

The final task was building the structure. Valdez prepared by spending time creating specs on an architectural design program. Then he faced leading a team to erect the pit, which took four days to ensure it would be a sturdy addition to the park.

“The point of the Eagle project is he runs the project, like he’s a manager, and he’s got to get everybody else to do the work and direct them,” Peterson said.

Valdez won the inaugural game, but was first out in the second as the fun continued on the sunny day. If you’d like to play, all you need is a tough ball, like a kick ball, and a bunch of friends ready for a rumble.

Valdez donated a ball to the cause, but suggests bringing your own.

“That one won’t last long,” he predicted.

It will be another four to six months before Valdez will receive advancement to Eagle Scout.

His next challenge will be with the U.S. Armed Forces, likely the Army, he said. He’s still weighing his options and talking to recruiters from the Navy and Air Force.

Chris and Pam Valdez are the proud parents.

“He worked very hard on this project,” Pam said.

Neither had seen the game played prior to Saturday, but both said it looked like fun while watching from a shady spot on the hot day. Despite the challenges, Drew’s persistence is what impressed them.

“He not the type to give up,” Chris said.