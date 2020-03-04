2,500 gallons of fuel spilled in semi crash west of Riverton

More than 2,000 gallons of fuel were spilled Tuesday west of Riverton when a Casper-based driver crashed their semi-truck into a guardrail.

The truck, which was pulling a pup trailer and hauling unleaded gasoline, was driving west late Tuesday morning on U.S. 26 near Diversion Dam Junction when it went off the north edge of the road, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Clayton Colman.

"The truck driver failed to maintain his lane of travel, drove off the right side of the highway, hit the guardrail at the bridge and the trailers jackknifed," Colman said in a Wednesday news release from the Wyoming Department of Transportation. "The westbound truck and pup trailer came to rest off the edge of the highway, facing east."

Traffic was blocked until around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The truck, which spilled 2,500 gallons, was on its way to deliver fuel to Crowheart Store. The crash happened at milepost 99.65 at the Winchester Draw bridge, according to Colman.

A Fremont County company is working to clean up the spill, according to the announcement, which did not specify the company.