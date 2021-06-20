Game and Fish reduces antelope license quotas

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has approved reduced antelope license quotas for the 2021 hunting season. In and around Johnson County, license quotas were reduced in Hunt Areas 16 and 23. License quotas in Hunt Areas 10, 22, 102 and 113 remain unchanged from 2020.

In Area 16, the quota was reduced from 600 to 400 for type 1 (any antelope) and 300 to 200 for type 6 (doe or fawn). In Area 23, type 1 and type 6 remained the same from last year, while the type 2 (any antelope valid on private land) quota was reduced from 1,600 to 1,300 and the type 7 (doe or fawn valid on private land) quota was reduced from 1,200 to 800.

The new quotas in areas 16 and 23 are the result of disease and extreme winter conditions and drought, according to Zach Turnbull, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department wildlife biologist in Buffalo.

Elevated levels of mortality from the winter, low fitness levels from the drought and fatal diseases all contribute to this year's reduction, Turnbull said.

In contrast to the bitter cold, extreme hot and dry conditions can also have negative impacts, leading to a decreased availability of food.

On the population scale, antelope are highly resilient and typically have high reproductive capacity, which leads Doug Brimeyer, deputy chief of wildlife for Game and Fish, to be optimistic that a conservative year of licenses will help pronghorn rebound — and quickly. According to Brimeyer, nearly 98% of does have twins each year, and that could amount to population increases as high as 30% by 2022 if conditions on the ground are supportive.

