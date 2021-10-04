Game and Fish tracking deer, pronghorn disease

The map represents lab-confirmed distribution but not intensity, as the lab won’t continue to sample areas where the presence of EHD has been documented.

Near Laramie, EHD was confirmed in a pronghorn on Aug. 31 near U.S. Highway 287 north of Tie Siding and on Sept. 9 in a pronghorn near Wyoming Highway 230 southwest of Laramie.

EHD is typically seen in the fall, as warm, dry weather continues to dry up water sources. Not all animals exposed to the virus will die, and some will develop immunity. The disease tends to ebb and flow within deer and pronghorn herds, and the first hard frost usually kills off the midge populations.

According to the department, hunters should be aware of EHD, but humans and pets are not at risk of contracting the disease.

Meanwhile, Game and Fish continues to track the prevalence of chronic wasting disease across the state. As part of its recently adopted CWD management plan, the department is focusing its monitoring efforts on specific herd units on a five-year rotating schedule.

Spokesman Robin Kepple said the department can’t reach its own monitoring goals without help from hunters.