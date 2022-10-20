 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Game and Fish: Wolves hunted after killing foals

  • Updated
  • 0

JACKSON (WNE) — A landowner in the Gros Ventre mountains was issued a permit to kill wolves that had killed livestock, a Wyoming Game and Fish Department official confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Dan Thompson, the department’s large carnivore supervisor, told the Jackson Hole Daily that the wolves had killed two weanling horses. The wild canines also injured three others.

Thompson said it’s rare for wolves, and other predators, to attack horses.

“We don’t see a lot of depredation on horses,” he said. “Especially five.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Thompson declined to provide more information about where, specifically, the wolves killed the horses, how many wolves were killed, and who the landowner was. He did, however, say that the incident occurred in the Game and Fish-administered wolf Hunt Area 9, an area that includes part of the Gros Ventre mountain range and wilderness.

People are also reading…

Game and Fish did not kill the wolves, Thompson said. Rather, it provided a lethal take permit to the landowner, who killed the carnivores after they preyed on the horses. Thompson said the department provides permits when requested by a landowner after confirming that wolves damaged private property.

“We have not verified any further damage nor had reports of damage since,” Thompson said.

A handful of wolf packs live in and around Hunt Area 9, including the Yellowjacket and far-ranging Togwotee packs. Game and Fish officials estimated that both packs contained a minimum of nine wolves at the end of 2021.

Wolves from both packs — and others in the area — were legally hunted that year.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Some McDonald's restaurants will add Krispy Kreme donuts to menu

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News