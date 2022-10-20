Game and Fish: Wolves hunted after killing foals

JACKSON (WNE) — A landowner in the Gros Ventre mountains was issued a permit to kill wolves that had killed livestock, a Wyoming Game and Fish Department official confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
Dan Thompson, the department’s large carnivore supervisor, told the Jackson Hole Daily that the wolves had killed two weanling horses. The wild canines also injured three others.
Thompson said it’s rare for wolves, and other predators, to attack horses.
“We don’t see a lot of depredation on horses,” he said. “Especially five.”
Thompson declined to provide more information about where, specifically, the wolves killed the horses, how many wolves were killed, and who the landowner was. He did, however, say that the incident occurred in the Game and Fish-administered wolf Hunt Area 9, an area that includes part of the Gros Ventre mountain range and wilderness.
Game and Fish did not kill the wolves, Thompson said. Rather, it provided a lethal take permit to the landowner, who killed the carnivores after they preyed on the horses. Thompson said the department provides permits when requested by a landowner after confirming that wolves damaged private property.
“We have not verified any further damage nor had reports of damage since,” Thompson said.
A handful of wolf packs live in and around Hunt Area 9, including the Yellowjacket and far-ranging Togwotee packs. Game and Fish officials estimated that both packs contained a minimum of nine wolves at the end of 2021.
Wolves from both packs — and others in the area — were legally hunted that year.
Photos: In 1995, wolves returned to Yellowstone National Park
Wolves in Yellowstone
Mark McNay, retired biologist with Alaska Department of Fish and Game, puts a temporary tag on a wolf after it was darted for transfer to the Canadian processing facility in January 1995. (Photo by Mark Bruscino, Wyoming Game and Fish Department)
Wolves in Yellowstone
Mark McNay, a retired biologist with Alaska Department of Fish and Game, holds a tranquilized black wolf in Canada. The wolves were tested for diseases in Canada before being flown south to Montana. (Photo by LuRay Parker, Wyoming Game and Fish Department)
Wolves in Yellowstone
Janet Jones, Mark Johnson and Beth Regehr perform a physical examination on a captured wolf in Alberta, Canada, in Dec. 1994. Each animal was examined by a veterinarian prior to being transported to the United States for reintroduction. (Photo by LuRay Parker, Wyoming Game and Fish Department)
Courtesy LuRay Parker
Wolves in Yellowstone
A tranquilized wolf rests in the back of a helicopter in Canada while being transported to a processing facility for examination. (Photo by Mark Bruscino, Wyoming Game and Fish Department)
Wolves in Yellowstone
Janet Jones, a veterinarian from Banff, Canada, takes the temperature of a wolf in Canada as it is processed. (Photo by LuRay Parker, Wyoming Game and Fish Department)
Wolves in Yellowstone
Canadian wolves lay tranquilized in the back of a truck before being driven to veterinarians for processing. Wolves caught for reintroduction had to be certified disease free before being sent to the U.S. Each night blood samples were sent to a lab in Calgary. (Photo by Mark Bruscino, Wyoming Game and Fish Department)
Wolves in Yellowstone
Officials hold a press conference outside a U.S. Forest Service Sherpa airplane before flying kenneled wolves from Canada to Great Falls, Montana, to go through customs. (Photo by LuRay Parker, Wyoming Game and Fish Department)
Wolves in Yellowstone
Wolves are driven into Yellowstone National Park under the Roosevelt Arch outside of Gardiner, Montana. (Photo by Mark Bruscino, Wyoming Game and Fish Department)
Wolves in Yellowstone
Radio collars decorated by young students sit ready for wolf reintroduction in Jan. 1995 in Yellowstone National Park. (Photo by Mark Bruscino, Wyoming Game and Fish Department)
Wolves in Yellowstone
Yellowstone National Park officials bring wolves into acclimation pens by horse and mule-drawn sleds. The pens were remote to keep the public away. (Photo by LuRay Parker, Wyoming Game and Fish Department)
Wolves in Yellowstone
Two wolves are pictured together inside an acclimation pen in Yellowstone National Park in early 1995. Acclimation pens were located in remote areas of the park to keep the wolves away from people while they bonded, formed pairs and mated before being released into the park. (Photo by LuRay Parker, Wyoming Game and Fish Department)
Wolves in Yellowstone
From a small wolf research park in Indiana to Yellowstone National Park, Renee Askins played a long, instrumental role in reintroducing wolves to their native range in the West. (Contributed)
Contributed
