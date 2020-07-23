Garth Brooks set for 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days as part of 125th celebration

“One of my favorite memories was the fact that I got to play with Chris LeDoux, the man,” Brooks said in a video on the CFD website.

He said he carries his belt buckle from the 100th event everywhere he goes and has worn it for album covers and awards shows.

The lineup will also include Thomas Rhett, Eric Church and Blake Shelton, who’ve rescheduled from the canceled 2020 shows. CFD will announce when tickets go on sale for the 2021 events.

“Well first off, dedicating everything to Chris LeDoux, that’s just Wyoming,” CFD general chairman Jimmy Dean Siler said in a video. “He’s a world champion cowboy, he’s an amazing singer, world class. So when you put those two together, that’s Cheyenne Frontier Days.”

Wednesday, CFD launched a "365 to 125 Campaign" to raise funds for two projects before next year’s event slated for July 23 through Aug. 1.

One is the bronze sculpture of LeDoux, which Buffalo artist D. Michael Thomas created for the Frontier Park sculpture collection.