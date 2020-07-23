Garth Brooks to play 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Country star Garth Brooks is set to return to Cheyenne Frontier Days for next year’s 125th rodeo and entertainment event known as “The Daddy of ‘Em All.”

“Folks, we’ve been waiting for it for years, Garth Brooks is coming back to Cheyenne,” Cheyenne Frontier Days contract acts chairman Randy Krafft announced in a video. “The energy that this is going to take and bring to the park, to bring to Cheyenne, the boost that we’re going to get out of this is phenomenal.”

The announcement comes after this summer’s Cheyenne Frontier Days was canceled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Next summer’s lineup also includes Thomas Rhett, Eric Church and Blake Shelton, who’ve rescheduled from the canceled 2020 shows, according to the website.

Organizers are planning for the 125th event in 2021, and the Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation Wednesday launched a "365 to 125 Campaign" to raise funds for two projects ahead of the event slated for July 23 through Aug. 1 ext year. Donations will be matched up to $200,000.