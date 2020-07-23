Garth Brooks to play 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days

Country star Garth Brooks is set to return to Cheyenne Frontier Days for next year’s 125th rodeo and entertainment event known as “The Daddy of ‘Em All.”
“Folks, we’ve been waiting for it for years, Garth Brooks is coming back to Cheyenne,” Cheyenne Frontier Days contract acts chairman Randy Krafft announced in a video. “The energy that this is going to take and bring to the park, to bring to Cheyenne, the boost that we’re going to get out of this is phenomenal.”
The announcement comes after this summer’s Cheyenne Frontier Days was canceled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Next summer’s lineup also includes Thomas Rhett, Eric Church and Blake Shelton, who’ve rescheduled from the canceled 2020 shows, according to the website.
Organizers are planning for the 125th event in 2021, and the Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation Wednesday launched a "365 to 125 Campaign" to raise funds for two projects ahead of the event slated for July 23 through Aug. 1 ext year. Donations will be matched up to $200,000.
The projects include a bronze statue of Chris LeDoux in the Frontier Park sculpture collection. Buffalo artist D. Michael Thomas created the sculpture, which “memorializes the tie of Chris LeDoux to the rodeo and music worlds and his place in CFD history,” according to the announcement.
The second major project will refurbish Barn 15 to store and protect the world-class carriage collection showcased in Cheyenne Frontier Days’ Grand Parades. The carriages currently are displayed in the CFD Old West Museum. The Barn 15 improvements will allow the collection to be stored in a protected environment between parades.
Cheyenne Frontier Days will announce when tickets go on sale for 2021, Krafft said in the video.
Brooks himself addresses Cheyenne in a video on the Cheyenne Frontier Days website. He shares memories of playing with LeDoux and says he’s worn his belt buckle from the 100th event for album covers and awards shows. He asked for another buckle to go with it from next year’s Cheyenne Frontier Days.
“Proud to say, I cannot wait to see you for the 125th,” Brooks says in the video.
For more information, visit cfdrodeo.com or email foundation@cfdrodeo.com.
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner
