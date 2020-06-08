Gatorade names Buffalo's Joe Musselman as state's top boys soccer player

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Buffalo's Joe Musselman was recognized Monday as the Gatorade Wyoming Boys Soccer Player of the Year for 2020.

The 5-foot-9 senior midfielder/forward finished his prep career with 12 goals and 14 assists. Last season he netted five goals and added seven assists in helping lead the Bison (11-7-1) to a third-place finish at the Class 3A state tournament. Musselman was an all-state selection and was the 3A Underclassmen of the Year last season.

“Joe has always been small of stature, but not of heart or ability,” Buffalo head coach Dick Edgcomb said in the Gatorade release. "His creativity on the field is what stands out most. His one-on-one moves, ball control and spins are a delight to watch, and his hustle is astounding; he doesn’t appear to tire.”

This year's soccer season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

