Geese in Cheyenne test positive for avian influenza

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Two Canada geese from Laramie County have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The geese were recovered from Lions Park in Cheyenne, where several dead geese were reported.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring for the virus' presence in wild birds.

As of Dec. 21, there had been 97 detections of HPAI in wild birds in Wyoming, according to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Wild birds can be infected with HPAI and show no signs of illness, according to APHIS. They can carry the disease to new areas when migrating, potentially exposing domestic poultry to the virus.