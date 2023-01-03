 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Geese in Cheyenne test positive for avian influenza

  • Updated
  • 0

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Two Canada geese from Laramie County have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The geese were recovered from Lions Park in Cheyenne, where several dead geese were reported.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring for the virus' presence in wild birds.

As of Dec. 21, there had been 97 detections of HPAI in wild birds in Wyoming, according to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Wild birds can be infected with HPAI and show no signs of illness, according to APHIS. They can carry the disease to new areas when migrating, potentially exposing domestic poultry to the virus.

An outbreak of highly contagious H5N1 bird flu is spreading.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A look ahead at homelessness in Wyoming

A look ahead at homelessness in Wyoming

Could the end of ERAP and other pandemic safety net programs coincide with a rise in homelessness? The state could know more later this month, when the Wyoming Homelessness Collaborative takes part in the annual point-in-time count.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruise ship stranded at sea not for COVID, but due to fungal growth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News