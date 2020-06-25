Gillette and Sheridan colleges cut NJCAA Division I athletic programs

Gillette College and Sheridan College, along with six other Wyoming junior colleges — Casper College, Central Wyoming College in Riverton, Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington, Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, Northwest College in Powell and Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs — are members of the Region IX athletic conference.

Both Gillette College and Sheridan College compete in men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer and rodeo, while Sheridan College also competes in volleyball.

Word of the firings traveled quickly around the state.

“There was no indication that this was going to happen,” Casper College men’s basketball coach Shaun Gutting said. “We were sitting in a CPR re-certification training class this morning and all of a sudden I was getting texts left and right from coaches.

“Their coaches were in a meeting yesterday, trying to figure out upcoming schedules and how we are going to operate with the COVID (pandemic), so they had no idea this was going to happen. It kind of puts a damper on everything.”

“This came as a complete shocker to everyone,” said Dwight Gunnare, the head women’s basketball coach at Casper College.