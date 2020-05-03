Gillette bar owner ticketed for allowing drinking on-site

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GILLETTE — The owner of The Office Saloon in Gillette has been ticketed for violating state COVID-19 health orders for allowing dozens of people to drink on the bar’s property.

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the bar twice Wednesday after receiving reports of about 50 people gathered outside the bar having drinks, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.

When deputies arrived at the bar at 3 p.m. Wednesday, they found about six people inside sitting at the bar drinking water and eating food, Reynolds said. The bar owner told deputies the people were workers on a break. Another complaint brought deputies back to the bar about three hours later.

They were greeted by a large group of customers drinking on site who were disgruntled with Gov. Mark Gordon’s orders. Deputies broke up the party, Reynolds said.

The bar’s owner told deputies that Dr. Kirtikumar Patel, Campbell County’s public health officer, gave his permission for the bar to serve alcohol at tables outside, Reynolds said.

That claim was untrue, said Ivy McGowan, spokeswoman for Campbell County Public Health.