Gillette chorale singers adjust to year without shows

From there, the decision to cancel shows for the rest of the year was not taken lightly. At first they were postponed. Then members considered ways to still practice and perform.

Holding practices over video meetings was mentioned but never considered seriously.

Of course, the idea of wearing masks was brought up. But that prospect also quickly became a nonstarter.

“The restriction of the mask, our voices are muffled. I don’t personally think I would do it. It would not be enjoyable,” Gilmour said. “What in the world would it sound like, you know?”

There were some members of the group who still wanted to perform. All agreed it would not be easy and would undoubtedly be different from any other year, but there were some who wanted to move forward with those willing to give it a shot.

Clarke is the president of the group’s board of directors, which Gilmour is a part of. The board took its time with making its decision. After consulting with other members and all the different choir sections and leaders, the group decided to stick together and forego the rest of its season.