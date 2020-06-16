Gillette City Council sought member's resignation over social media activity

Lundvall said that while he admits “in hindsight” liking the posts “was both insensitive and misguided,” he also regrets resigning his Ward 3 council seat. He said his candidacy for re-election, for which he filed last month, will continue.

He said that as a councilman, “I am held to a higher standard” and that, “I strive for unity and equality and would never want to put the City in a position to jeopardize that. I sincerely apologize.”

In light of the response to Lundvall’s Friday post, the council said it felt compelled to issue Monday’s statement “for the public to understand the exact nature of his resignation.”

The statement, which was posted to the city’s Facebook page, was accompanied by screenshots of four posts liked by Lundvall.

The four posts the City Council included as examples of what Lundvall had liked were all made by a local resident, Bob Vomhof.

In one made Feb. 10, Vomhof includes a photo of a female city worker who had become stuck in a plow vehicle clearing a bike path of snow. The post sarcastically mocks the woman about how it would be sexist of him to help her.