Gillette college district passes in special election with 70% of vote

He said based on the “long-standing partnership” between the district and Gillette College, “we recognize the unique position we are in to provide specific, real-time support that will be necessary and helpful on the road to accreditation for the new district.”

Jacob Dalby, one of the leading voices against the tax, said he thought there would be a better turnout from the “no” side, but admitted that “the liberals had a good push. They had a lot of money. Money always wins.”

He said he doesn’t think that everyone who voted yes are liberals, but that “I think they were misled and lied to” by the supporters of the college district, which was “definitely a bunch of liberals.”

But soon enough, Campbell County will see through that, Dalby said.

“It won’t take (the voters) long to realize they’ve been lied to,” he said. “And when they do, they’re going to be pissed.”

Early voting set the tone for the measure, with votes cast before 5 p.m. Monday coming up 78% in favor of a separate college district.

There were 3,166 ballots cast as of the end of the day Monday, and 78% of them, or 2,464, were in favor of the district, while 678 were against it, according to results posted to the county's website.