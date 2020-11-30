Gillette College proposal raises many questions

Questions about whether to tax those counties, how much they would be taxed, how that tax would be decided and what kind of representation would come with the taxes were all raised during the meeting.

“This is where I think there’s still a lot more work to do,” Taylor said.

While the presidents of the other community colleges at the meeting mostly supported Campbell County’s desire to form its own district and gain its own autonomy, concern was expressed about how that would financially affect the other seven community college districts already in Wyoming.

“It’s hard from the community college perspective, or at least my perspective, to see how this helps improve the ability or sustainability for community college funding,” said Joe Schaffer, president of Laramie County Community College.

He said the changes being discussed seemed to add more bureaucracy during a time when the districts are being asked to think in terms of consolidation and efficiency.

“A lot of the changes in this bill seem to be designed to pave an easier path to get the voters in Campbell County to support Gillette College,” Schaffer said.