Gillette downtown boot glows neon after yearlong wait

GILLETTE — Those driving down Second Street will be enlightened as they pass the corner of Ross Avenue — literally, enlightened by neon.

After a nearly yearlong wait, the 15-foot tall boot sign welcoming visitors and locals to downtown Gillette will flaunt its newly completed look.

The eye-catching sign installed outside of the Frontier Relics and Auto Museum on a 12-foot pole will attract the eyes of newcomers not only because of its towering height, but also because of the neon curves recently added by workers from Brimley Neon in Utah.

“It’s a beacon in the night,” said Ryan Swanson, a maintenance and marketing employee at the museum.

Swanson said that Jeff Wandler, the business owner, brought the boot over to Gillette from Spokane, Washington, about 15 years ago.

“It just sat out at his parents ranch, so his mom was just like, ‘Get rid of that stupid thing,’” Swanson said with a laugh. “So then, with this Domino’s addition (at the museum) in 2020 we finally had something to do with it.”

The boot’s outer design has been transformed from western wear to a new graphic, welcoming folks into Gillette as well as showing exactly where the museum is located. Even with the updates on the sign, it still retains the antiquated charm and glow that is found throughout the entire business.

“This is very old-fashioned in the way that everything is hand painted,” Swanson said of the sign. “It’s a very old style and then of course the neon, you make by hand. It’s all bent by hand.”

Dave Brimley and Oskar Eastlyn, Brimley’s grandson, traveled with cardboard boxes filled with the custom-made neon that began from scratch in Salt Lake City to the final destination in downtown Gillette. Eastlyn said that Brimley Neon is a family-owned business in its fifth generation.

The family and two other businesses in Casper and Rapid City are the few who specialize in the antiquity of neon work around Gillette, Swanson said. Although the flashing neon lights used to be “in,” the trend, as with any throughout time, started to lose its popularity due to expense and care.

“When they first came out with neon, they were blowing people’s minds,” Swanson said. “Everything was dark, desolate, it was the dark ages, so neon was everywhere, but nowadays, it’s so expensive to maintain that people don’t want to deal with that.”

Swanson said that if one bit of glass on the sign were to break, the rest of the section attached to the neon would not light up, much like a Christmas tree.

But Swanson and Wandler were still not opposed to the neon. Since the business revolves around collected antiques and cars, neon itself is located everywhere throughout the store.

The sign has seen much work done, ranging from making its trip from Spokane to Gillette to Salt Lake City and back, along with a complete paint makeover, being lifted by a crane to make its way onto its post and now, the addition of lights.

To make sure everything was attached, Brimley used a lift to place the neon on small pegs and wrap them tightly with cord before climbing inside the sign to wire all of the neon together, an extensive process given the sign’s 12-foot position in the air and the proximity of the work to the well-traveled Second Street.

The sign is on a light sensor so it will light up when the sun goes down, which will begin to be earlier and earlier going from the first week of fall into winter.

But now it’s lit, and a new symbol may start to come to mind when people talk about Gillette — which was part of the goal.

“When we designed this boot, we made it for Gillette,” Swanson said. “It’s welcoming people and dressing up the town a little bit. We’re hoping it will be kind of iconic so that when people think of Gillette, they see this, or when there’s advertising for Gillette this is shown off to help with something visually unique.”