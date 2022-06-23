Gillette family, police search for missing daughter

GILLETTE (WNE) — A 15-year-old girl who was recently adopted from Ukraine by a Gillette family has been missing for more than a week, and her family is concerned for her safety.

Valeriia “Lera” Nudha was last seen June 14 at her home in Gillette, when she left a note for her adoptive parents saying she was running away and would return when she was ready to.

She has been in the country for less than six months and is still learning to speak English.

Nudha had run away before, but always returned, said Bethany Wight, her adoptive mother. But this run away has lasted longer and the family is concerned that Nudha may be in danger.

"This has been a little bit of a pattern, then she’s been either found or has come back,” Wight said.

She may be with an older teenager or a Russian-speaking man she met online, according to an AWARE Foundation release.

Nudha is 5-foot-1 with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a nose piercing and a small heart tattoo on her right ankle.

Contact the Gillette Police Department at 307-682-5155 with information related to her missing person case.

“We’ve been trying to work with the police and update them on anything we find, unfortunately we just don’t have much information on where she might have gone or who she’d be with,” Wight said.

