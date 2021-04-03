Gillette fifth grader among 155 selected nationwide for recognition by NASA

In the meantime, as one of the three semifinalists from each state, Anderson will receive an Artemis gift pack worth $375 and four virtual lessons with NASA astronauts.

The Artemis program is touted as the series of missions that will “return humanity to the moon,” which is fitting because Artemis, the Goddess of the Moon, is the twin sister of Apollo in Greek mythology. Apollo famously was the name for the series of missions that the United States undertook to reach the moon, beginning in the 1960s.

The Artemis program will land the first woman and the next man on the moon by 2024. It will lead to an extensive exploration of the lunar surface, and it will serve as foundational experience upon which NASA can prepare for human missions to Mars.

Anderson said he’d been absent from school because of quarantine requirements when the rest of his classmates in Alicia Sifuentes’s science class had been learning about the assignment.

“I didn’t know a single thing about it,” Anderson said. “I didn’t get it in the Zoom call. So when I come back, we have to write it and I don’t know what to do. It ends up taking me four days to research, and on the final day, which is the deadline, I ended up writing the whole thing out in 30 minutes, just going with all of my research.”