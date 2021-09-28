Gillette hospital sends mandate protest to Biden

“Biden’s directive to require employees be vaccinated as a condition of participating in Medicare and Medicaid is a gross federal overreach,” Stuber read. “Implementing such mandates in our community could leave us without enough health care workers to care for our elderly and our sick, including those with COVID-19. This will not only deflate our already declining workforce, but leave our organization in a critical staffing predicament that we have never dealt with in the past.”

CCH has walked the line of supporting the COVID-19 vaccine itself, but opposing the mandates requiring their employees to be vaccinated.

“While we may have to comply with these federal vaccine mandates as they are implemented, to keep our state licensing and keep our doors open, we support the efforts of our governor, federal representatives and our state legislature to fight back against this policy,” he continued. “It simply does not align with our community values.

“Campbell County is proudly conservative and we do not like the federal government telling us what to do. We will continue to push forward and the fears and concerns of our employees and community will not be disregarded by the board of trustees.”