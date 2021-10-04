Gillette library reviews book challenges during ‘Banned Book Week’

“What you’re seeing is a lot of shock politics,” he said, adding that he doesn’t see any intentional evil or indoctrination going on.

“The community divide is not the library, and it’s not the books,” he said. “The community divide is coming from a dozen people that decided they wanted to divide the community. I don’t know why.”

Jane Gebhart asked the board to not go with “what the angry crowd” is saying, and said the commissioners need to tour the library to see how books are classified and why.

Vicki Swenson said although some of the books that are being challenged are “very questionable,” she does not believe the library is intentionally harming children.

She added that while values and opinions are important, they should not be the main thing driving the library.

“I think the political agenda is on that side, it’s really hard to watch,” Heath said, adding that he’s speaking up because “hypocrites and bullies need to be stood up against.”