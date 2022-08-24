Gillette Little League phenom relives 'pretty cool' viral moment

Aydin Jeffress would trade his viral moment, and the yellow work gloves that created it, to be playing in the Little League World Series right now in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

But the 12-year-old with the baby Babe Ruth swing doesn’t seem to mind basking in the glow of his prodigious highlight-reel home run that put the Gillette Little League All-Star team on the national map.

“It felt pretty cool,” Jeffress said.

During Gillette’s first game at the Little League Mountain Region Tournament earlier this month in San Bernardino, California, Jeffress stepped to the plate and smashed the ball out of the park.

It was a sight his teammates and followers of the program were accustomed to, but the fact that Jeffress was wearing the adult-sized work gloves manager John Copping lent to him had social media buzzing.

The Barstool Sports’ Twitter account, which has over four million followers, posted a video of Jeffress’ home run with the caption: “A kid from Wyoming wearing work gloves and hitting bombs. Gritty.”

There were posts about the at-bat on the USA Today and Major League Baseball websites.

“I started getting messages and emails,” Copping said. “About that time I was like, I better look (at the internet). Barstool Sports posted it, Jomboy Media posted it, Pat McAfee reposted it. I’m like, what the heck? This is insane.”

Jeffress already had a classic baseball nickname – “The Horse” – before the rest of the world learned of the horsepower generated by his compact swing.

“His hands are so fast, it’s insane,” Copping said. “I don’t even understand it. Literally, if you were watching, you would think he’s not even going to get the ball. Then as soon as he sees it in the last second he just whip-snaps it and it’s gone.”

The legend of the gloves began a couple weeks before the regional when Jeffress kept tearing his traditional batting gloves. Copping, who likes to use the work gloves on cold nights when playing travel softball, grabbed the mitts out of his bag and convinced the Horse to let it ride.

“I threw him those and said, ‘Here, you won’t rip through these dang things,’” Copping said. “He looked up like, 'Coach, these are work gloves?'"

Jeffress put the work gloves on and belted a home run on the first pitch of the at-bat.

At the state tournament, an umpire ruled Jeffress couldn’t wear the work gloves. The Horse promptly hit another home run over the scoreboard without them, and Gillette eventually wore the Wyoming Little League championship crown.

“When I was back the week before fall camp I watched them play and I watched that kid hit a lot more home runs than just that one,” said Wyoming Cowboys fullback Caleb Driskell, whose brother plays on the Gillette Little League team with Jeffress. “That was a pretty cool experience for them down there (at the regional).”

Gillette was eliminated from Little League World Series contention after losing 7-4 to the Utah champion and 11-0 to the Montana state champion.

But Jeffress’ viral moment still had the Wyoming champions in the spotlight.

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who is from Cheyenne, sent the Horse a signed package of batting gloves after seeing his home run in the oversized yellow work gloves.

Tractor Supply also contacted Copping. Perhaps Jeffress can parlay his viral moment into a name, image and likeness deal.

“It was fun, exciting,” Jeffress said of the experience. “I got to go be with my teammates and meet some pretty good people.”