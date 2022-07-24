Gillette man remembers year since near-fatal crash

GILLETTE — Shane Fortner found the key to his work truck where he least expected to.

There it was, after nearly a year, laying in the most obvious yet unlikely place, just like every lost-then-found set of keys seems to be.

He saw the light glimmer off the small piece of metal, revealing itself in the flat dirt oval in an otherwise overgrown field off of Highway 59 south of Gillette. In that moment it made perfect sense. Of course it was there. Finding it had the serendipity of an “aha” moment turned into a realization far more profound.

“That’s some of the remnants,” he said, picking bits, parts and pieces from the ground.

The sun warmed the only skin he had uncovered, on his hands, but nothing to the degree felt the last time he was there. He paced and talked while picking up pieces of his old truck -- bolts, washers, the torched and melded scrap of a Folgers coffee can he once used to store spare parts.

It had been nearly a year since Fortner, 38, returned to the area he last left his work truck. The truck was long gone, swallowed by flames that nearly ate Fortner too that day. But the truck-sized patch of dirt, and the dingy key somehow still on top of it, joined the scars on his still-healing body on the list of reminders of what happened that day.

The day he barely survived and can hardly remember: July 16, 2021.

Fortner doesn’t remember much about the day he almost died.

He remembers noticing the big hill west of Highway 59. When driving in or out of Gillette from the south, that hill is the unofficial gate that denotes entering or exiting town. Fortner was driving into town that day, north, in his work pickup, returning from a job spraying herbicide in the opposite direction.

Precisely which field wasn’t particularly memorable, nor was just about anything about the day to that point. He had passed that hill many times, sometimes even many times in the same day. But for some reason, that’s the last thing he remembers before the crash.

A sheriff’s deputy’s dash cam captured the rest of the incident for him. Driving south on the road, the deputy saw Fortner’s truck come barreling across the wrong lane of traffic, off the road and into an unflinching billboard post.

The truck immediately caught fire. Then seemingly out of nowhere, not one, but four bystanders appeared by the burning truck cab, helping Fortner’s dad, Bill, who was driving ahead of his son that day, and the deputy pull Shane from the cab.

Fortner was alive, but unconscious and in a seizure-like state.

It wasn’t but a few moments later and the rest of the truck was engulfed in flames. Fortner sat beside his father on the side of the road, charred to a crisp and hanging by a thread, waiting for an ambulance.

That ambulance was the first leg of a months-long recovery he is still on. But that’s just an outsider’s point of view. Fortner looks at the timeline in more simplified terms, sparing the dramatic details and near-death implications.

“Not a whole lot has really transpired,” Fortner said. “I was laid up in the hospital for six weeks. Then I went to physical therapy in Casper for a week then I got home here in Gillette.”

Once he finally gained consciousness, he was in Greeley, Colorado, and heavily sedated. He knew he would be fine. Even if his family members, doctors and wife, Paige, who were conscious the whole time, were more skeptical. But that’s Fortner’s sensibility. He’s a light-hearted guy. Quick to crack a joke, despite the soreness from the trachea tube and quick to flash a grin, across his face that was hardly recognizable.

“They know who I am, they know how I am,” Fortner said. “I’ve got to give props to my wife again, she said ‘I still find you attractive.’ Even though I look a little bit like Skeletor in my own mind.”

It’s been a year since the crash, but it wasn’t until recently, he said, that he really talked about it at length. Then the time came, for whatever reason, and he decided to have the conversation that he hadn’t necessarily put off, but that somehow never came up.

Of course it had been discussed on some level, but never in the heart-to-heart way that made him really stew on what those early months were like for not just himself, but for his family. Not just his family, but for his wife, Paige, and their then 9-month-old son.

But a long talk with Paige earlier this month changed that. Much of his own first-person account was lost to memory. She was there for every painstaking, skin-grafting, fear-inducing moment of it.

“I always just joked about it,” Fortner said. “I honestly don’t know if I’d have, me personally, the strength to endure what she had to endure.”

The odds of him surviving that crash are something like the odds of his truck key, last touched the day Fortner started its engine and ended up on fire, surviving it too.

Or the odds that five people living their ordinary lives would find themselves in the perfect position to spring to action the moment the life of a man they never met fell into their hands.

“If someone needs help with something, I go over and help them,” Fortner said. “Maybe it’s finally my karmic payback. I don’t know. Yeah, it is Wyoming and we do stop to help each other, but at the same point in time, they didn’t have to do what they did.”

A group of strangers and a supernaturally well-timed deputy patrol converged with the moment that almost ended Fortner’s life. Because of that, he lived to tell the story. Or, at least, the parts of it he remembers.