Gillette residents build shopping cart sanitation business

They came up with the idea and won the competition last November, a time when many people had not even heard of the coronavirus and before hand sanitizers, Lysol wipes and cleaning supplies began selling out all over the country.

In other words, it was an ideal time to bring a new sanitation product to the market.

“We do wish we would have started a month or two after we had that competition, Startup Weekend, and we could have been even more ahead of the pandemic, but we couldn’t have predicted that it was going to be as large as it was,” Rearick said.

They both agreed that timing has worked in their favor in a number of ways, so far.

Besides planning a business in one of the limited industries that has been bolstered by the pandemic, they also found luck in the design and engineering of the product.

The idea for their shopping cart sanitizing unit is simple, but its design and construction is complex. While they had a grasp of the UVC technology, computerizing it was outside of both of their wheelhouses.

“We couldn’t find people to do some of the technology we needed to do,” Rearick said.