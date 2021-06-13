Gillette residents help reunite lost dog with Nebraska owner

Gillette residents and pet-lovers were obviously invested in Spear’s story and hoped to see Manny returned to his owner safely. Almost a week after he scooted out the door, Manny wandered into an open garage door on South Emerson Avenue. A person could walk the main roads of Shoshone Avenue, 4J Road and Boxelder Road to reach South Emerson Avenue in a little more than 3 miles. It’s impossible to know how much distance Manny covered, but he’d covered a lot of ground for a pup missing multiple toes.

Brenda Bundtrock said Manny wandered in while she and her longtime partner, Dion Kowalczyk, were packing for an upcoming move.

“Dion goes, ‘Well there’s this little dog that’s been coming in the garage and going out of the garage and hanging out underneath the truck.’ About that time, he was starting to come in the garage again,” Bundtrock said.

They put up a small fence that they use for their dogs, Dino and Lily, so they can hang out in the garage, she said.

“He was like crouching in the corner,” Bundtrock said. “Just scared to death.”

Manny was too scared and nervous to take any of the food or water that Bundtrock put out for him.