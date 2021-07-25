Gillette residents share passion through YouTube

There’s a degree to which the content creation cuts into the hobby itself. If he didn’t enjoy making the videos as well, it would hardly seem worth it.

He’s been approached by other locals about starting their own channels, and he always warns against that.

“One of the biggest things is trying to stay passionate because there’s a lot of work that goes along with it,” Kruse said. “If you lose the passion, it’s not going to turn out the way you want it to.”

To get to that point requires persistence, he said.

“The first year of starting a channel was — I’m not going to say it was the funnest, but it was the most exciting,” Kruse said. “It felt like people got into it a lot more. I guess for me, it was an eye-opener because people were like, ‘Oh, this is cool; people really like this.’”

He doesn’t feel that same rush anymore, he said.

“It’s like when you get a new car or a new toy or whatever,” Kruse said. “Right after that, you’re all excited. You have this crazy feeling about this thing, but then you lose the newness feeling of it.”

That’s a big challenge for new creators, he said.