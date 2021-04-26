Gillette's Aric Lopez inducted into Chadron State College Hall of Fame

Aric Lopez, a 1998 graduate of Campbell County High School in Gillette, was recently inducted into the Chadron State College Athletics Hall of Fame.
Lopez was a starting linebacker for the Eagles during his junior and senior seasons, helping lead Chadron State to two Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championships (2001-02) and earning All-RMAC honors as a senior.
A two-year starter at tight end and linebacker for the Camels, Lopez was a Star-Tribune Super 25 selection in 1997.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
