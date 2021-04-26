 Skip to main content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Gillette's Aric Lopez inducted into Chadron State College Hall of Fame

Aric Lopez, a 1998 graduate of Campbell County High School in Gillette, was recently inducted into the Chadron State College Athletics Hall of Fame.

Lopez was a starting linebacker for the Eagles during his junior and senior seasons, helping lead Chadron State to two Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championships (2001-02) and earning All-RMAC honors as a senior.

A two-year starter at tight end and linebacker for the Camels, Lopez was a Star-Tribune Super 25 selection in 1997.

