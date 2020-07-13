Girl, 14, killed in dune buggy rollover crash in western Wyoming

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 14-year-old girl died Sunday when a dune buggy rolled over near the Sublette-Lincoln County Line.

The girl, who was not identified, died at the scene of the crash. She was wearing a helmet, according to the Sublette County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities learned of the crash at 8:20 p.m. when someone called to report that a girl was not breathing or conscious after a rollover accident, the sheriff's office said. Dispatchers gave instructions on how to perform CPR while deputies and medics responded.

Emergency responders found the dune buggy rolled on its top and the teen unresponsive, the sheriff's office said. She died due to severe head injuries.

Another juvenile was in the buggy at the time of the wreck. They were taken to a nearby medical facility to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

