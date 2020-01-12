Girls basketball scores

Saturday
Class 2A
Wind River 53, Greybull 39
Class 1A Northeast
Hulett 43, Midwest 25
Class 1A Southeast
Lingle-Fort Laramie 55, Guernsey 11
Inter-class
Cody 45, Wyoming Indian 42
Rocky Mountain 35, Lovell 29
Interstate
Gering, Neb. 56, Newcastle 44
Taco John's Invite
Pine Bluffs 43, Natrona County JV 21
Kelly Walsh 55, Laramie 27
Cheyenne Central 52, Evanston 22
Sheridan 44, Rock Springs 37
Lusk 44, Wheatland 40
Cheyenne East 61, Alliance, Neb. 9
Green River 58, Cheyenne South 34
Natrona County 48, Riverton 41
Powder River Invite
Arvada-Clearmont 45, Sundance 42
Big Horn 50, Glenrock 40
Kaycee 49, Wright 23
Moorcroft vs Gillette JV, (n)
Thunder Basin JV 58, Tongue River 16
Winter Classic
Buffalo 44, Big Piney 33
Mountain View 40, Worland 39
Lyman 53, Thermopolis 50
Rawlins 48, Pinedale 47
Thermopolis 50, Big Piney 38
Lyman 44, Buffalo 37
Pinedale 54, Worland 52
Mountain View 62, Rawlins 36
Fossil Classic
Snake River 46, Kemmerer 31
Cokeville 50, Star Valley sophs 32
Kemmerer 48, Rock River 33
Snake River 59, Jackson sophs 39
Farson 36, Star Valley sophs 33
Rock River vs Jackson sophs, (n)
Rich, Utah 60, Farson 20