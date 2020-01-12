Girls basketball scores
Girls basketball scores

Saturday

Class 2A

Wind River 53, Greybull 39

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett 43, Midwest 25

Class 1A Southeast

Lingle-Fort Laramie 55, Guernsey 11

Inter-class

Cody 45, Wyoming Indian 42

Rocky Mountain 35, Lovell 29

Interstate

Gering, Neb. 56, Newcastle 44

Taco John's Invite

Pine Bluffs 43, Natrona County JV 21

Kelly Walsh 55, Laramie 27

Cheyenne Central 52, Evanston 22

Sheridan 44, Rock Springs 37

Lusk 44, Wheatland 40

Cheyenne East 61, Alliance, Neb. 9

Green River 58, Cheyenne South 34

Natrona County 48, Riverton 41

Powder River Invite

Arvada-Clearmont 45, Sundance 42

Big Horn 50, Glenrock 40

Kaycee 49, Wright 23

Moorcroft vs Gillette JV, (n)

Thunder Basin JV 58, Tongue River 16

Winter Classic

Buffalo 44, Big Piney 33

Mountain View 40, Worland 39

Lyman 53, Thermopolis 50

Rawlins 48, Pinedale 47

Thermopolis 50, Big Piney 38

Lyman 44, Buffalo 37

Pinedale 54, Worland 52

Mountain View 62, Rawlins 36

Fossil Classic

Snake River 46, Kemmerer 31

Cokeville 50, Star Valley sophs 32

Kemmerer 48, Rock River 33

Snake River 59, Jackson sophs 39

Farson 36, Star Valley sophs 33

Rock River vs Jackson sophs, (n)

Rich, Utah 60, Farson 20

