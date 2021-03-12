Global conservation, COVID response defined Wallace’s Interior stint with Trump administration

Throughout his time as a Trump Administration appointee, he worked under former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.

“I thought personally that working under David was a real plus,” Wallace said. “He’s one of the smartest people I’ve been around, and he really knew the Department of Interior, and how it functioned.”

Atop the Park Service and Fish and Wildlife Service, Wallace was in charge of about 40% of Interior. Collectively, the two agencies have a $7 billion annual budget and about 27,000 employees spread across 568 wildlife refuges and 423 national park units.

“It was a pretty consequential organization to try to get my arms around,” Wallace said.

From the get go, the appointment had him traveling around the country and world. He went to Geneva to represent the United States at the United Nations’ latest Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. Trips were logged to Kaktovik, Alaska along the North Slope to meet with community leaders about the impacts of polar bear tourism, and he went hunting for invasive pythons in Everglades National Park with a veteran’s group called the Swamp Apes. A stop was made at the Mexican border to learn how additions to the fence system were impeding migratory routes.