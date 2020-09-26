Goat cull efforts off to smooth start

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JACKSON — The ongoing effort to eradicate nonnative mountain goats from the Teton Range is predictably going slower using ground-based volunteer hunters than with a helicopter flying contracted gunners.

Three goats were killed in the first week of a two-month culling effort, though Grand Teton National Park Chief Ranger Michael Nash says that’s a good start and the program is going smoothly.

“It was awesome to see success,” Nash told the News&Guide. “The fact that we took three goats is outstanding.

“All in all the program is going really well.”

Although up to 10 two-to six-person teams will be seeking to kill goats in the Tetons at any one time, just three parties of hunters were able to make it out during the first week.

Scheduling difficulties and a short turnaround time after being notified caused a number of selected teams to cancel, Nash said. Another team didn’t pass a shooting test that’s required in order to participate.

More teams are setting out into the Tetons this week with the objective to kill as many goats as possible. Meat can be harvested by participants, although trophy parts of the animals must be left in the mountains.