Goats at Laramie animal sanctuary get new shelter

LARAMIE — Sophie, Poppy, Rockie, Bandet and Peebs the sheep are used to visitors coming through the gate with goat cookies and carrots in their hands. But on one particular day it was different — there was a buzz around the barnyard. Even the donkeys and ponies could feel the excitement.

The four-legged residents at Laramie’s nonprofit animal sanctuary, Home On the Range Animal Haven, (HORAH) were recently presented with a new goat shelter, thanks to the big hearts and construction know-how of a generous local couple and their army of volunteers.

Longtime supporter and volunteer Ron Olsen was at the barnyard in May putting finishing touches on loafing shed doors when he inquired about the goat shelter. He said his wife, Anne Olsen, who is particularly fond of the goats, had donated money to purchase a bigger goat house.

“We had looked at several options for structures and none were working out,” said Deb Roberts, the sanctuary’s director and founder. “I talked with Ron about what we needed and his reply was ‘Why don’t we build a bigger goat barn” and so it happened.”

Ron, a skilled carpenter who had previously built a goat playground for the sanctuary, offered to take the lead and began drawing up plans and organizing volunteers.