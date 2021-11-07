GoFundMe campaign started for man injured in Wyoming explosion

GILLETTE (WNE) — A GoFundMe has been created to help the 34-year-old man who was hurt in an Oct. 31st explosion.

Antonio Soriano was working at an oil production site when the explosion occurred. A pump house and two empty 400-barrel tanks caught fire.

Soriano was taken to the hospital and was “immediately transferred” to the Banner Rehabilitation Center in Greeley, Colorado, according to the GoFundMe page.

He had injuries to his face and hands, and Wednesday afternoon, a family friend, Samantha Perez, said Soriano was in surgery for his hands. The extent of his injuries was not known at the time.

His wife, Isabelle, is “devastated,” Perez said.

Isabelle is with Soriano right now, but she’ll have to eventually commute between Gillette and Colorado to work and take care of their three kids, ages 16, 13 and 8.

“We’re just doing what we can to help out, because the mom has to be over there with their dad, they don’t really have family here, just close friends,” Perez said.

The campaign has a $5,000 goal, and it’s to pay for travel expenses and any unforeseen expenses that come up, Perez said.

“She works at a hotel, and she’s worried about having enough to pay the rent this month without her husband working,” Perez said.

