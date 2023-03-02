The company working to open a gold and copper mine outside Cheyenne submitted its application last month to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s Industrial Siting Council.

If everything goes smoothly, Nevada-based U.S. Gold Corp expects to start construction at the site of the old Copper King Mine in early 2024 and open the new mine toward the end of 2025. It projects that operations will last for about a decade, create over 300 long-term jobs and generate roughly $75 million in tax revenue.

U.S. Gold Corp’s request for an industrial siting permit comes about five months after it applied to the Department of Environmental Quality for permission to open the mine — an extensive review that could take more than a year to complete.

Wyoming’s Industrial Siting process is intended to ensure communities across the state are prepared to accommodate the activities and needs of multi-hundred-million-dollar developments.

“The Industrial Siting is kind of those outside-the-fence activities and impacts, whereas the mine permit itself is more of inside-the-fence,” said Jason Begger, the project’s spokesperson.

With an anticipated — but not yet finalized — price tag over $253.9 million, U.S. Gold Corp’s proposal comes in above the state’s price threshold for an industrial siting permit, Begger said. Earlier estimates were slightly below the Industrial Siting cutoff.

Traffic is one issue the company, with the help of a Wyoming-based consulting firm, is evaluating for the permit. Water is another.

“Earlier, we did sign an agreement with Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, that they would sell us the water necessary to conduct the mining activities,” Begger said. “But part of industrial siting is, the State Engineer's Office does a third-party analysis,” to ensure adequate water supplies really will be available.

It’s been a long time — many decades — since a hardrock mine opened on state lands in Wyoming. That’s added another layer of complexity to the permitting process, Begger said. The state government employees who knew how it used to work have all moved on or retired.

In recent decades, U.S. companies have focused on the biggest, most lucrative deposits of gold, copper and other metals, like those found in Nevada. But prices are up and expected to remain high, and demand is forecast to grow, boosting the appeal of smaller deposits like Wyoming’s.

After a number of false starts by other companies at the site over the years, the project’s economics finally make sense for another reason, too. “The technology has come a long ways, to really be able to maximize how much you can get out of an ore body,” Begger said.

Cyanide heap leaching, a method still used to extract gold from ore at some of the country’s gold mines, wouldn’t be effective on gold and copper, he said. U.S. Gold Corp plans to rely on newer floatation mechanisms that are more effective — and less ecologically destructive — at multi-metal mines.

Its industrial siting hearing is scheduled for May 10.

This story has been updated to correct the cost of the project. It is over the Industrial Siting Council's threshold.

Photos: Panning for gold on Casper Mountain Gold Prospecting in Casper Gold Prospecting in Casper Gold Prospecting in Casper Gold Prospecting in Casper Gold Prospecting in Casper Gold Prospecting in Casper Gold Prospecting in Casper Gold Prospecting in Casper Gold Prospecting in Casper Gold Prospecting in Casper