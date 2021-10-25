‘Good medicine:’ Buffalo delivered to home on the reservation

The Nature Conservancy donated the animals for the latest delivery. The buffalo, descendants of the Wind Cave National Park herd, were trucked from the TNC’s Dunn Ranch Preserve in Missouri. Additional bison will be conveyed to ITBC member nations and other Indigenous community herds in coming weeks, according to the TNC.

“Moving from Wind Cave National Park to the Dunn property to here has taken years of coordination,” Hayley Mortimer, state director of TNC’s Wyoming chapter, said after watching the Eastern Shoshone delivery Oct 16. “So we are so grateful that the bison really returned home.”

TNC is the second-largest private owner of bison in the country after Ted Turner, Mortimer said. A big part of the reason behind that, she said, is that bison “have been a great conservation tool in the sense of the benefits that they bring to the range.”

But after realizing how important the animal is for Indigenous communities, she said, the organization shifted its strategy to meet a second goal. Now, it works with the ITBC to distribute buffalo on tribal lands across the country.

“I see us as just trying to be good partners to the tribes and good conservation partners to the National Wildlife Federation,” she said. “It’s just the right thing to do.”