GOP gubernatorial candidate asks fellow challenger to drop out on debate stage

A Republican gubernatorial challenger asked a fellow candidate to drop out of the race after alleging during a Thursday debate at Central Wyoming College that he did not meet residency requirements.

Veterinarian and serial political candidate Rex Rammell used his closing statement to accuse retired Marine Brent Bien of not meeting state constitutional requirements needed to hold the office of governor. The two are challenging Gov. Mark Gordon for the seat in next month's Republican primary.

To run for governor, a candidate must reside in the state for five years, but according to the state constitution, residency is not lost by military service, and Bien – who recently moved back to Wyoming after serving in the military – said he maintained his residency throughout his service.

To get Bien booted from the race, Rammell would have to file a complaint with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office. As of Thursday morning, the secretary of state had not received a complaint, according to a source in the office.

Bien told the Star-Tribune that he consulted with the secretary of state’s office and legal counsel over his eligibility and all said he is able to run.

“It’s rich that Rex Rammell talks about being a westerner. Brent was born and raised in Wyoming and served his country honorably,” said Sam Rubino, a campaign consultant. “While Brent was serving our country and protecting freedom, Rex Rammell was poaching elk and carpetbagging his way into Wyoming. He made it clear tonight that he has disdain for our military and service to the country.”

Rammell told the Star-Tribune that he is also concerned that he and Bien will split the vote, thereby handing Gordon the win. In the 2018 gubernatorial primary, Gordon came out on top of a crowded field with only 33% of the vote.

Rammell has a colorful history, including criminal charges and multiple bids for office in Wyoming and Idaho. He ran for Wyoming’s governor in 2018 as a Constitution Party candidate and made multiple runs in Idaho.

After returning to Sheridan after retiring from the military, Bien worked as director of safety for Bighorn Airways, but he stepped down to run for governor.

James Quick, a fourth gubernatorial candidate, did not participate despite being invited, the moderator said.

The debate itself focused on a number of issues, from candidates' conservative bona fides to Gordon's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gordon is not well liked by some on the far-right in Wyoming and is regarded as a moderate in some circles. Multiple times Thursday night, Gordon made sure to point out that he is “a Republican, and a conservative Republican at that.”

The governor's opponents used the debate to criticize how he handled the pandemic. Wyoming did implement a number of closures early in the pandemic, but Gordon did not implement a full lockdown like governors did in other states.

Bien said that people should not be satisfied with Gordon’s handling of COVID and that’s the “No. 1” reason he’s running. At the same time, he acknowledged that “hindsight is 20/20.”

Rammell, however, went more extreme and called Gordon’s handling an “abuse of power.”

“What I would not have done is shut down businesses,” Rammell said. “If there is another pandemic, I guarantee there will be no mandates at all,” he added.

Gordon defended his work during the pandemic, but like Bien, offered a caveat.

“We were always trying to balance lives and livelihood,” he said. “Could we have done some things better? Yeah.”

The debate panel also asked if Rep. Liz Cheney is "a good Republican." Cheney has lost favor among many in the GOP for impeaching former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 riot.

"I was Liz Cheney's veterinarian in Jackson Hole. I knew Liz Cheney before Liz Cheney was known in Wyoming and I knew that she was going to be trouble," Rammell said. "Liz Cheney is not a patriot."

Bien said he "does not agree" with how Cheney is doing her job and Gordon refused to weigh in.

The candidates agreed on some topics, like their support for eliminating gun-free zones at Wyoming’s schools. All three expressed opposition to expanding Medicaid.

The candidates, making a common conservative argument against Medicaid expansion, said it could leave Wyoming on the hook for the payments if the federal government pulls the rug out from under them in the future. That contention dates back years, but that hasn't occurred in other states.

The primary is Aug. 16. Early voting is already underway.