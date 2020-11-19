Gordon deploys emergency medical support to aid overwhelmed hospitals treating COVID-19 patients

Health and Medical Task Force teams will be assigned to certain locations particularly burdened with coronavirus patients. The 15-member teams of doctors and nurses will help local personnel for at least two weeks.

As of Wednesday, 210 patients were hospitalized with the coronavirus in Wyoming, six more than on Tuesday and a new high, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. In November alone, the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 has set a new record a dozen times.

Health experts anticipate the number of patients battling COVID-19 will only continue to climb as case numbers surge. The current number of patients in need of medical attention has already strained staff, and hospitals beds are numbered. In a sign of just how dire the situation has become, some hospitals have had to add more beds.

The state had 9,769 active cases (11,368 when including probable cases) as of Wednesday.