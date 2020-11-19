Gordon deploys emergency medical support to aid overwhelmed hospitals treating COVID-19 patients

As the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continues to reach record highs, Gov. Mark Gordon has stepped up his response to the public health crisis by deploying emergency medical backup to hospitals around Wyoming.
The newest influx of support to the state will come from the Wyoming National Guard and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The Wyoming Hospital Association has also brought in traveling professionals who will be available to care for patients suffering from COVID-19 and in need of medical attention.
These support efforts will provide desperately needed backup to overtaxed hospitals across the state, including to Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in Cheyenne.
“Consistently we have been informed by hospitals that availability of medical personnel, specifically nurses, is their largest concern,” Dirk Dijkstal, Health Readiness and Response Section chief with Wyoming Department of Health, said in a statement.
About $10 million in CARES Act funding will be used to pay the additional medical staff. The state expects to send out about 50 additional doctors and nurses to overwhelmed hospitals by the end of this week, according to the announcement released on Thursday.
Health and Medical Task Force teams will be assigned to certain locations particularly burdened with coronavirus patients. The 15-member teams of doctors and nurses will help local personnel for at least two weeks.
As of Wednesday, 210 patients were hospitalized with the coronavirus in Wyoming, six more than on Tuesday and a new high, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. In November alone, the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 has set a new record a dozen times.
Health experts anticipate the number of patients battling COVID-19 will only continue to climb as case numbers surge. The current number of patients in need of medical attention has already strained staff, and hospitals beds are numbered. In a sign of just how dire the situation has become, some hospitals have had to add more beds.
The state had 9,769 active cases (11,368 when including probable cases) as of Wednesday.
“I want to thank President Trump and his administration for providing much-needed resources to Wyoming to deal with the serious strain COVID-19 has put on our healthcare system,” Gordon said in a statement Thursday. “We have had to call upon resources from outside the state to help deal with this surge in hospitalizations. Many thanks to the National Guard for answering our call to help in our hospitals. I also want to express my deepest gratitude to our frontline healthcare workers. Help is on the way."
Ten members of the National Guard will help provide hospital staff with delivering meals to patients and performing other non-medical tasks at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for at least 30 days.
“Our Guardsmen are poised to assist when the state is in a time of increased need,” Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, an adjutant general for the Wyoming National Guard, said in a statement. “Our soldiers and airmen are always ready to aid our neighbors and affected communities and partner with other agencies."
According to the governor's office, many facilities in the state have reached capacity and are running out of intensive care unit beds.
