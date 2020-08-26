Gordon finalizes 'devastating' budget cuts totaling more than $250 million

“The ability of those industries to continue to carry that load has been compromised; there's just no question about that," he said.

Despite taking sweeping measures to reel in expenses across the state's agencies, Gordon declined to address the $500 million revenue shortfall facing K-12 education.

“After a review of all of our options to address this shortfall, we found that the governor's statutory authority for educational funding is separate and different from my authority to manage funding in the executive branch," he said.

Instead, he plans to ask school districts to voluntarily implement 10% cuts.

"This is where local control comes in," he said. "They know best where to make those cuts.”