You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gordon order allows restaurants to offer booze with takeout and curbside meals
View Comments
breaking top story

Gordon order allows restaurants to offer booze with takeout and curbside meals

Alcohol

Cassandra Rook, a bartender at The Office Bar and Grille, mixes a drink for a customer  in December.

 Josh Galemore, Star-Tribune

Gov. Mark Gordon signed an executive order on Tuesday allowing restaurants across Wyoming to offer alcoholic beverages with takeout and curbside food purchases, a way to help supplement the incomes of establishments forced to close their dining rooms as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“The social distancing measures we have implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19 have been extremely challenging for the restaurant industry,” Gordon said in a statement. “This Executive Order provides an opportunity for an additional source of revenue for these businesses.”

The order does not legalize alcohol delivery, and extends only to curbside pickup or takeout orders.

According to the text of the order, alcohol must be purchased with food, and must not make up more than 49 percent of the total receipt. Orders are limited to 750 milliliters of wine or 48 ounces of malt beverage, and all participating bars and restaurants must notify local law enforcement of their intent to sell and provide a menu to ensure they are within compliance. 

The executive order -- which was first hinted at in a media briefing on Monday, will expire on April 17, and is the fourth executive order issued by the governor in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The governor has also endorsed orders from the Wyoming Department of Health to implement social distancing measures in private businesses around the state, which included the closure of gathering places like restaurants and bars. 

Establishments have still been able to offer carryout and delivery during the emergency declaration, which was signed earlier this month. 

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Politics Reporter

Nick Reynolds covers state politics and policy. A native of Central New York, he has spent his career covering governments big and small, and several Congressional campaigns. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport in 2015.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News