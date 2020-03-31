Gordon order allows restaurants to offer booze with takeout and curbside meals

Gov. Mark Gordon signed an executive order on Tuesday allowing restaurants across Wyoming to offer alcoholic beverages with takeout and curbside food purchases, a way to help supplement the incomes of establishments forced to close their dining rooms as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“The social distancing measures we have implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19 have been extremely challenging for the restaurant industry,” Gordon said in a statement. “This Executive Order provides an opportunity for an additional source of revenue for these businesses.”

The order does not legalize alcohol delivery, and extends only to curbside pickup or takeout orders.

According to the text of the order, alcohol must be purchased with food, and must not make up more than 49 percent of the total receipt. Orders are limited to 750 milliliters of wine or 48 ounces of malt beverage, and all participating bars and restaurants must notify local law enforcement of their intent to sell and provide a menu to ensure they are within compliance.