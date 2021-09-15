Gordon pursuing legal options, possible special session to combat vaccine mandate

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Should the need arise, a special session could occur as soon as October and would be solely devoted to a small number of bills aimed at addressing overreach with regard to COVID-19 vaccine mandates," Gordon said in the statement.

Once the details of the executive order are finalized, Gordon will make a decision on the special session. Lawmakers he has spoken with, however, are already relatively convinced there will be a special session on the matter.

“Wyoming is a conservative state with a constitution designed to constrain the actions of government, so special sessions are meant to be very rare," the statement continued. "They cost taxpayer money, so they should never be frivolous. That is why legislative leadership and I will work together to ensure any potential special session held to respond to vaccine mandates will be focused, effective, and efficient,” he said.

The governor also voiced concern that failing to enforce the executive order would take power away from the statewide OSHA program, and put enforcement of the order in the hands of the federal OSHA body.