Gordon says redistricting map is defensible in court

Wyoming’s redistricting map is defensible in court, Gov. Mark Gordon says.

State lawmakers approved the final legislative district map just before the deadline on the final day of last month’s budget session.

In the final map, a combined six House and Senate districts were out of deviation, meaning the ratio of constituents to representatives was not within the proportion that courts have held is necessary. If legislative districts are out of deviation, they risk being struck down by judges in violation of the equal protection clause.

Gordon allowed the map to become law without his signature. Speaking Monday to the Star-Tribune, Gordon said he “probably would’ve” signed the redistricting bill if it was entirely within deviation.

The Joint Corporations Committee — the legislative panel tasked with redistricting — worked for months on redrawing the state’s districts in light of new census data and population changes over the past decade. The process was fraught at times, especially as lawmakers tried to balance the rural-urban divide and the personal interests of individual lawmakers.

Based on conversations with Attorney General Bridget Hill, Gordon also said his office believes that the map is “defensible in court.” Proponents of instituting a map that is out of deviation said the same, citing Wyoming’s unique landscape and the fact that the districts are only “slightly” out of deviation.

That said, it became clear as the final plan was passed with only two hours to spare that the map was out of deviation mostly to cater to individual lawmakers’ desires. Drawing a map that kept every district within deviation was feasible.

In the final days, a conference committee made up of three senators and three representatives was appointed to complete a final map. A member of the committee Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, publicly acknowledged that certain district lines were intended to cater to the wants of sitting lawmakers.

“The current representative’s family lives there, so that was not a good option,” he said, while explaining a version of the map.

Rep. Dan Zwontizer, R-Cheyenne, tried to set the record straight.

“There’s certainly nothing in case law that says family members of incumbents should be protected ... if that’s the rationale for this plan ... that’s really difficult for me to stomach,” he said.

The members of the conference committee met publicly for only a handful of short stints and did much of their work in private conversations.

“Not once through this entire process did we see this map ... in the conference committee,” said Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper.

In the end, redistricting is a political process, and the bill needed enough votes to make it through both chambers. That reality spurred calls from both sides of the aisle to create an independent redistricting commission to handle the process every 10 years.

Wyoming is one of 27 states where the legislature is responsible for redistricting. Other states use appointed commissions.

In Gordon’s letter explaining his decision not to sign the bill, the governor said that redistricting is inherently a legislative process. He took issue with the fact that the process was completed in the final two hours of the budget session despite months of work.

“The Committee and staff held 20 meetings and listening sessions across the state from Fort Laramie to Worland,” he wrote. “Hundreds of Wyoming citizens got involved and county clerks dedicated countless hours to crafting a draft bill to help elections run smoothly. The final legislation was amended in the waning hours of the legislative session to a version that apparently establishes some districts that appear to exceed presumptively acceptable deviation limits.”

Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper, completed his fifth redistricting process as a lawmaker last month. For months, he has warned of a lawsuit if any part of the map was out of deviation.

A redistricting lawsuit is more likely to find success if the plaintiff is from one of the underrepresented districts and can prove harm from the map.

Explore the new districts:

To find your new House district, visit this link. Find where you live and click the color that your home is within. A list will appear on the left of your screen and your district number will appear under “District.”

To find your new Senate district, visit this link. Complete the same process as above.

