Gordon says Wyoming looking at ways to 'relax' some restrictions on businesses

Wyoming is beginning to look at rolling back some restrictions on businesses put in place to try and contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Mark Gordon told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto on Tuesday, though he stressed that testing capacity is still far below where it needs to be to fully lift all social distancing measures implemented by his administration over the past month.

Stressing that Wyoming "never really closed down," Gordon said that his administration was working on a graduated plan to help communities implement their own pathways to opening businesses, including potentially lifting restrictions on some businesses while providing community leaders with new tools to help understand how close they are to resuming business as usual.

“We’re now looking at ways to relax some of the requirements we have for barbers and beauty salons and others to sort of get people back working again in these pretty work-a-day type professions that everyone depends on,” Gordon said.

Gordon’s office has been contacted for comment clarifying what other businesses that category could include.