Gordon seeks $16 million to address Wyoming's housing crunch

Applications to buy U.S. homes rose 4 percent in the week ending December 9th, according to data released by the Mortgage Bankers Association Wednesday. The contract rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 6.42 percent last week but is down since reaching a more than a two-decade high of 7.…

Gov. Mark Gordon wants the state to dedicate an additional $16 million next year toward addressing Wyoming’s housing crunch.

The recommendations, announced Wednesday in letters to lawmakers, called for $15 million for “unmet housing needs” and another $1 million for the sate’s property tax refund program.

Even if the Joint Appropriations Committee does agree to back the proposals, they still have to survive next year’s legislative session, where they could go through significant revisions or be spiked altogether.

Money for the new housing program would come from Wyoming’s roughly $120 million remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars.

Housing Solutions

The Teton County Housing Department partnered with developers to create 12 workforce ownership homes at 440 W. Kelly Ave. in Jackson. The units are still expensive, ranging from $395,000 to upwards of $800,000. But with deed restrictions and a 3% annual appreciation cap, they are the seeds of affordable homes in the future housing market of Jackson, said Developer Ruben Caldwell.

In a September conference for Wyoming Habitat for Humanity Affiliates, policy advisor Ivy Castleberry said that Gordon’s office was originally hoping to dedicate $25 million, not $15 million, to that end.

At the conference, Castleberry said the program would likely support the construction of “shovel-ready” affordable housing projects. That’s because there’s a strict deadline attached to ARPA money. The funds have to be set aside for a specific purpose by 2024, and spent by 2026.

The new program would be run by the Wyoming Community Development Authority.

So far, Wyoming hasn’t dedicated any ARPA money to housing issues. Ahead of the 2022 legislative session, Gordon’s office recommended putting $22.6 million toward affordable housing, but the Joint Appropriations Committee ultimately rejected that proposal.

On Wednesday, Gordon recommended the state put another $1 million toward its property tax refund program. The program, created to help tax-burdened Wyoming residents, originally received $3 million out of the general fund for 2023 and 2024.

But the governor’s office doesn’t think that’ll be enough to help all of its qualifying applicants.

“The dollar figure for what was processed in the first year of this program went from $1.4 million to $1.8 million,” Renny McKay, policy adviser to Gordon, told lawmakers Wednesday at a budget meeting.

With inflation pushing property taxes higher and higher, the state anticipates demand for the program to continue to increase next year.

More houses could soon be eligible for the program, too.

Right now, it’s only open to households making less than or equal to 75% of the statewide median income, or the median income in their county of residence — whichever is higher. But in November, the Joint Revenue Committee voted to back a bill that would would raise that to 125%.

